Man Treated for Broken Jaw

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who broke a man’s jaw early Saturday.

Police met 22-year-old Dreshawn Watson at the hospital after he reportedly drove himself there for help after being attacked.

Police say Watson was walking in the 500 block of N. 5th around 4am Saturday and was struck by a male suspect in the head and face.

He was treated for cuts on his face, neck and a broken jaw.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.