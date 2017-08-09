Man Shot by Officers in Junction City Identified

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Junction City.

The agency said Wednesday that 23-year-old Peter James Robbins was killed outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Junction City.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says Junction City and Geary County officers responded early Tuesday to a report of an armed disturbance at the Walmart.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the officers located a man who was armed with two handguns on the sidewalk near the store’s parking lot.

Underwood says the man was told to drop his weapons and when the confrontation escalated, four officers from the two agencies fired at the man, killing him.

No officers were injured.

