Man Rams SUV, Arrested

An argument that began in a home in the 800 block of Seneca Ave. ends with a Salina man under arrest.

Officers took 27-year-old Anthony Kirkbride into custody Monday afternoon around 1:30pm after his 29-year-old girlfriend called police.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, the victim told officers the argument turned violent when Kirkbride allegedly threw a brick at her and then rammed her car with his pickup.

Police say they found him a short time later driving his Dodge Dakota truck in the 1100 block of of W. Crawford and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Kirkbride pulled over – then pulled away and drove about half a block on Plaza before stopping.

He is now facing charges for aggravated assault, flee and elude, driving with a suspended license and felony damage to property for causing over $1,000 in damage to the woman’s 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

