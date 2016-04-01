Man Leads Officers on Foot Chase

A suspect was arrested following a foot pursuit in Downtown Salina during the noon hour on Tuesday.

Salina Police told KSAL News at the scene that the pursuit started when an officer responded to a report of a person with outstanding warrants walking in the 200 block of South Santa Fe. The officer quickly located the suspect. When the officer approached to make contact, the suspect fled and the chase was on.

Several other officers and sheriff deputies quickly converged on the area.

The chase ended about 3 blocks away to the west, in front of a home in the 300 block of South 10th Street. The suspect was taken into custody while struggling with officers.

Along with his original charges, the suspect will face additional charges in connection with the chase including obstruction and criminal damage to property. Property at a home on South 9th Street was damaged during the chase.