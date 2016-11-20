Man Killed in New Years Eve Crash

An Ottawa County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on New Years Eve near Tescott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Weston McClure was driving a 1999 Ford pickup headed south on 30th Road. The truck left the road, vaulted over an embankment, and overturned.

McClure, who was not buckled up, was killed.

The crash happened at 3:30 in the morning Saturday in Ottawa County, on 30th Road a quarter mile south of Tescott.