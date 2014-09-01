Man Killed by Officers

A fatal officer involved shooting in western Kansas is under investigation. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation an officer involved shooting which occurred Thursday afternoon in rural Finney County.

The agency says that the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and the Garden City Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 1:20 p.m. Thursday to request assistance following the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen just before 11:30 a.m. reporting a male subject who was behaving erratically, and whose vehicle had become stuck on an unmaintained road approximately 15 miles southwest of Garden City.

A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area just before 12 p.m. and located the subject who was armed with a knife, and holding it to his own throat. Shortly after, the subject retreated to his vehicle and locked the doors. A second sheriff’s deputy and an officer from the Garden City Police Department arrived on the scene, and attempts were made to speak with the subject until he emerged from his vehicle and charged toward them. At that time two law enforcement officers, one from each agency, fired at the subject, fatally injuring him.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. He is a 29-year-old from Garden City. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this matter. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Finney County Attorney for review.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.