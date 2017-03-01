ksal.com

Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Dies

KSAL Staff - March 15, 2017 5:01 pm

A Salina man who was hurt in a motorcycle crash a couple of weeks ago has died. Salina Police tell KSAL News that 60-year-old John Phil died from complications from injuries sustained in the crash.

Back on March 4th Pihl was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Iron and Ohio in Salina. Police say the crash was caused by an SUV failing to stop at a red light.

A Nissan SUV was headed east on Iron Avenue. The driver failed to yield at a red light and crossed into the path of Pihl’s Harley Davidson Motorcycle, which was headed south on Ohio. The motorcycle collided with the SUV. Pihl, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and thrown into the hood and windshield of the SUV.

After being hit by the motorcycle, the Nissan was then hit by a Kia SUV.

Pihl  was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with multiple injuries. He was then taken to a Wiichita hospital.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 51-year-old Lisa Hochman of Florida, was transported to the hospital as well, by private vehicle. She has non-life threatening injuries.

Two people who were in the Kia were not hurt.

 

