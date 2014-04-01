Man Injured at Cabinet Factory

A work place accident sent an employee to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency medical team was called to Crestwood, Inc. located at 601 E. Water Well Road on Monday afternoon at 3:40pm after a 41-year-old man was injured on the production line.

Deputies say the employee cut off at least one finger with a table saw Monday and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.