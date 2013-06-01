Man Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

A Miltonvale man was hurt in crash in rural Ottawa County on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Wyatt Cumberland of Miltonvale was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed north on 170th Road. He slowed for a vehicle that was making a right turn into a private drive. After the vehicle completed the turn, Cumberland went left of center and was struck by an oncoming Volvo tractor trailer truck.

The Volvo came to rest in the west ditch, while the Silverado came to rest in the middle of 170th road.

Cumberland was injured, and was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was not buckled up.

The driver of the semi, 76-year-old Merle Leners of Salina, was not seriously injured. He was buckled up.

The crash happened at 4:18 Wednesday afternoon.