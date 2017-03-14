Man Gets Life in Prison for Death of Kansas Detective

The man who admitted killing a Kansas police detective last year was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Curtis Ayers was sentenced Tuesday for the May 9 shooting death of Kansas City, Kansas, police Detective Brad Lancaster during a confrontation near the Kansas Speedway.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty when the 29-year-old Ayers pleaded guilty in January to capital murder in Lancaster’s death.

Ayers didn’t comment before he was sentenced.

Ayers also was sentenced for nine other felonies, including burglary, robbery, battery, kidnapping, assault and weapons counts, committed after Lancaster was shot.

He was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, after he was shot by a police officer while allegedly trying to steal a woman’s car.

Ayers still faces charges in Jackson and Leavenworth counties.