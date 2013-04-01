Man Found on Golf Cart after Rampage
KSAL Staff - February 27, 2017 12:17 pm
A couple comes home Saturday night to discover a burglar sitting on a golf cart inside their garage.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that homeowner Ray Smith called authorities just before midnight after opening his garage door to find 21-year-old Phillip Hamilton sitting on Smith’s golf cart.
As the couple entered the home they found a trail of destruction inside.
Deputies say Hamilton damaged the stove, refrigerator, an antique china hutch, door and drywall inside the home located in the 2600 block of North Niles Road.
A prescription of pain killers was also missing.
Damage is estimated at $3,391.
Hamilton is facing charges that could include burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.