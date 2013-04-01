Man Found on Golf Cart after Rampage

A couple comes home Saturday night to discover a burglar sitting on a golf cart inside their garage.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that homeowner Ray Smith called authorities just before midnight after opening his garage door to find 21-year-old Phillip Hamilton sitting on Smith’s golf cart.

As the couple entered the home they found a trail of destruction inside.

Deputies say Hamilton damaged the stove, refrigerator, an antique china hutch, door and drywall inside the home located in the 2600 block of North Niles Road.

A prescription of pain killers was also missing.

Damage is estimated at $3,391.

Hamilton is facing charges that could include burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.