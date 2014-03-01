Man Flees Apartment after Firing Gun

Police are looking for a known suspect after a man fired a 9mm pistol inside a Salina apartment during an argument with a female acquaintance.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that no one was injured in the incident that happened Wednesday around 5:30pm in the 1000 block of Johnstown.

Police say an argument between a 35-year-old female and the suspect escalated when he allegedly pushed her on the bed and then went into the kitchen.

The woman told officers she called 911 and then followed him into the kitchen with a 3-foot metal pipe, where she proceeded to beat a hole in the entryway.

The suspect, described as a white, 200 pound 5-foot-6 inch bald man pointed the gun away from her and fired. He then fled on foot.

Police found one 9mm shell casing at the scene and then used a search warrant to confiscate over one pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The victim told police he missed her with the gunshot on purpose.

