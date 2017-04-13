Man Fatally Shot After Firing at Officers

Authorities say a suspect was shot and killed by law enforcers after leading police on a three-county, south-central Kansas chase, firing at deputies and police along the way.

Investigators in Wichita say 25-year-old Charles Johnston was shot early Thursday near Udall after a vehicle in which he was riding became disabled after the chase. Authorities say he held a gun to a female passenger’s head outside of the car, then fired again at law enforcers as he tried to run away. Law enforcers returned fire, killing Johnston.

Neither the woman nor any law enforcers were injured.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said police had sought to arrest Johnston as a parole absconder.

Johnston was from prison in January and has prior convictions of aggravated battery, obstruction and fleeing law enforcement.