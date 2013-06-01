Man Clubbed with Bat on Baker

A Salina man is taken to jail after allegedly popping a neighbor in the face with a baseball bat Sunday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old George Wagner is now facing charges for aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon after an argument turned violent in the 400 block of Baker.

Police say 29-year-old Latishia Ford and 38-year-old Nicholas Albany were outside near their porch when Wagner came outside and waved a black handgun at Ford and said, “I got you bitch.”

Albany then knocked on Wagner’s door and was allegedly struck in the face by Wagner’s metal bat.

The victim refused medical assistance at the scene.

Police found a black BB gun in the house along with two metal bats and took Wagner into custody on Sunday around 8:15pm