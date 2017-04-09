Man cleared of attempted-murder charges linked to shooting

A Kansas jury has cleared a man of attempted-murder charges linked to a shooting nearly a year ago.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a Shawnee County jury acquitted 29-year-old Joshua Mathews Yasuo Valdivia on Friday, also clearing him of a weapons count. Jurors did find him guilty of interference with a law enforcement officer.

Valdivia testified Thursday, denying he had never met Dennis and didn’t shoot him eight times. Dennis survived.

Jurors had the option of acquitting Valdivia or convicting him of attempted first-degree murder or attempted second-degree murder.

A co-defendant, 23-year-old Malik Yates, is serving more than four years in prison on convictions of aggravated burglary and interference with a law enforcer. He pleaded guilty last October, when a charge of attempted first-degree murder was dropped.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com.