Man Chokes Girlfriend With Hammer

A Salina woman’s call for help leads to the arrest of her boyfriend after he allegedly tried to choke her with a hammer.

Police took 30-year-old James Mallett, III into custody on Monday morning after a Sunday evening scuffle with his 26-year-old girlfriend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the couple had been arguing all day inside the home they share in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street.

The disagreement escalated when the woman told Mallett to move out. Mallett tipped over the TV and stomped on the screen.

She told police he then hit and kicked her several times and grabbed her head and forced her face into a pile of his vomit.

Mallett then allegedly sat on her chest choking her with his hands – he let go to grab a hammer and used the handle against her throat to choke her as she fought back.

Moments later she broke free as the hammer struck her eye during the struggle.

The woman was able to call police as Mallet fled the home.

He was arrested on Monday morning around 11am and is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.