Man Charged with Punching Woman

Police arrested a Salina man after a disturbance at a bar.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Deric Bell and a female friend got into an argument Thursday evening at Sunset Billiards, 1215 W. Crawford.

Police say the argument escalated and the two were asked to leave the establishment around 9:30pm. The woman told officers that Bell began punching her as they traveled in a car – breaking her nose.

She jumped out of the moving vehicle and another motorist stopped to check on her and then called police.

The woman was treated at the Salina Regional Health Center.

Bell is now facing a charge of aggravated battery.