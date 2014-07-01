Man Charged with Arson, Animal Cruelty

A Salina man is facing multiple charges after setting fire to a home he had been evicted from.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday morning, officers were called to investigate a possible burglary at 1403 Arapahoe and then noticed heavy smoke coming from inside.

A crew from Salina Fire Department found 41-year-old Billy Martin in a bedroom with his dog, trying to keep the door shut – telling the fireman he wanted to die.

Police took Martin into custody on charges that include felony aggravated arson, burglary and animal cruelty. Martin could also face drug charges after officers found him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Martin allegedly ignited the fire in the home’s kitchen causing $5,200 in damage.

The dog was not injured and placed in the care of Martin’s friend.

