Man Caught with Stolen Carnival Tickets

The owner of Ottaway Amusements helps deputies track down a grab and run ticket thief.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that Danny Ottaway saw a man reach into a booth at the Tri-Rivers Fair on Friday night around 10:20 and run away with a roll of tickets worth $3,000 in carnival rides.

The foot chase ended after 20-year-old Angel Garcia allegedly knocked down a woman and her 4-year-old daughter who were exiting the rodeo grounds.

Garcia is now facing charges that include theft, 2 counts of battery and obstruction.