ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 82 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 °F | Lo: 72 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 92 °F 

Lo: 72 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Thursday

Hi: 91 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Friday

Hi: 89 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Saturday

Hi: 92 °F 

Lo: 68 °F

Wild Bill Contest

Man Caught with Stolen Carnival Tickets

KSAL Staff - August 14, 2017 12:15 pm

The owner of Ottaway Amusements helps deputies track down a grab and run ticket thief.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that Danny Ottaway saw a man reach into a booth at the Tri-Rivers Fair on Friday night around 10:20 and run away with a roll of tickets worth $3,000 in carnival rides.

The foot chase ended after 20-year-old Angel Garcia allegedly knocked down a woman and her 4-year-old daughter who were exiting the rodeo grounds.

Garcia is now facing charges that include theft, 2 counts of battery and obstruction.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 