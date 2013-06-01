Man Caught with Stolen Carnival Tickets
KSAL Staff - August 14, 2017 12:15 pm
The owner of Ottaway Amusements helps deputies track down a grab and run ticket thief.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that Danny Ottaway saw a man reach into a booth at the Tri-Rivers Fair on Friday night around 10:20 and run away with a roll of tickets worth $3,000 in carnival rides.
The foot chase ended after 20-year-old Angel Garcia allegedly knocked down a woman and her 4-year-old daughter who were exiting the rodeo grounds.
Garcia is now facing charges that include theft, 2 counts of battery and obstruction.