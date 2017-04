Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who fractured a man’s facial bones in a fight.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers interviewed the 28-year-old victim at the hospital, who was suffering from 2 broken bones in his face.

Police say an argument on Monday night around 10:30pm inside a home in the 600 block of S. Santa Fe turned into a assault and the victim walked to Salina Regional Health Center for help.