Man Arrested After Crash

A Salina man is behind bars, facing potential charges that include attempted murder, following a Friday morning crash.

Police tell KSAL News that officers responded to what was initially thought to be simple a single-vehicle crash where an SUV crashed into a tree. Further investigation, though, prompted the arrest of 36-year-old Aaron Levi Rogers.

Police say that Rogers forced his way behind the wheel of the vehicle when a female acquaince attmepted to leave the scene of an alleged domestic dispute. He then is alleged to have intentionally crashed the vehicle into a tree.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Rogers could face charges that include attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery, criminal damae to property.