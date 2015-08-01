Man Accused of Stealing Grandmother’s Money

A Salina man was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators allege he used his grandmother’s debit card without permission.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Derrick Ellis made multiple purchases and several cash withdrawals without the consent of his grandmother who was in a nursing home in Lindsborg.

Police say between May 5 and August 8, Ellis used the card to purchase various items at Salina stores including food, phone and streaming services plus a couple of cash withdrawals.

A granddaughter who was helping the victim track her finances discovered the crime and contacted authorities.

Ellis told officers he had his grandmother’s pin number and permission to use the card before she passed away.

Police say Ellis is now facing 46 charges for criminal use of a financial card after he racked up about $2,500 in purchases.

Captain Forrester adds that Ellis is also being charged with 44 counts of theft by deception, forgery, felony theft for a common scheme and four unlawful acts with a computer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.