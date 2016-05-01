Man Accused of Growing Marijuana in City Park

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly growing marijuana in a city park in his southeast Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation their agents, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chetopa Police Department arrested a man Monday evening for growing marijuana in a Chetopa city park.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday officers arrested 54-year-old Joseph “Scott” Skibo of Chetopa.

Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa.

Skibi attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without further incident.

Skibo could face charges that include cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

