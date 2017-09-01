Lt. Governor Rolls Through Salina

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer stopped in Salina on Saturday.

The man preparing to be the next governor of Kansas had a busy Saturday in Central Kansas.

Kansas Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer began the day in Lindsborg, participating in Svensk Hyllingfest festivities. He was in the parade, and later participated in the coin toss at the Bethany College homecoming football game.

The Lt. Governor planned to end the day in Abilene, participating in events at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, celebrating what would have been the 127th birthday of the 34th President of the United States.

In between, Colyer made a stop in Salina to grab some burgers from the iconic Cozy Inn restaurant, and to chat with the media.

Colyer is set to become the next Kansas Governor. Governor Sam Brownback has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international freedom. Brownback has already had a confirmation hearing in front of a senate committee, and if confirmed by the senate will resign as Kansas Governor. Colyer would then finish the term as governor.

Colyer intends to run for governor once his term is up. The Lt. Governor told KSAL News his plan is very simple. Do a good job, and be himself.

Colyer said that school funding will once again be the most pressing issue.

Colyer is part of a crowded Republican ticket in the 2018 governor’s race. Including a couple of high school students, there are ten candidates who are running. On the Democrat side, there are six candidates, including a high school student.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.