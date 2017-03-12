Longtime Kansas professor’s estate donates $1.1 million

The estate of a longtime University of Kansas art history professor has donated another $1.1 million to the university.

The gift announced Thursday brings the total donations from Marilyn Stokstad’s estate to the university to more than $2.3 million.

Stokstad was a professor of art history, author and former museum director. She died in March 2016 at age 87.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the new gift will go toward acquiring art history books, improvements and maintenance at the Spencer Museum, and publishing scholarly exhibition catalogues.

It also will support the Marilyn Stokstad Directorship at the Spencer Museum. She endowed the directorship in 2012.

Stokstad joined the Kansas faculty in 1958 and retired in 2002.