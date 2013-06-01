Local Doctor Receives Cardiovascular Science Award

Cardiologist Dr. Karil Bellah and her Trail Blazer plaque pictured here with fellow cardiologist Dr. David Battin, a Kansas Chapter of the American College for Cardiology Governor-Elect council member. (photo courtesy Mowery Clinic)

A Salina doctor has received a prestigious industry award.

According to Mowery Clinic, Cardiologist Dr. Karil Bellah received the Trail Blazer award from the Kansas Chapter of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Bellah recently attended the 4th Annual Cardiovascular Symposium in Kansas City, where she was presented with the award for her efforts in helping to build cardiovascular science and services in the state of Kansas. Dr. Bellah has practiced Cardiology in Kansas for 25 years, the last 17 years in the Salina area. She has outreach clinics in Lindsborg and McPherson.

The symposium designed by the Kansas Chapter of the American College of Cardiology provided clinicians from Kansas and surrounding areas with an overview of new developments in the diagnosis and treatment of common cardiovascular diseases. Attendees learned state-of-the-art evidence based care for patients with many common cardiovascular diseases and insight on the utilization of advanced diagnostics and therapeutics to enhance patient care and quality of life.

