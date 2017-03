A Salina barber shop reports that their front window had been damaged between March 7th and 8th.

Fades & Blades, 213 S. 5th Street, six foot by five foot front window had been hit causing the window to spider web.

The barber shop says that the damage occurred between 10 P.M. and 1 P.M. between March 7th and 8th.

The total damage caused is $1200.

There are no suspects at this time.