Lindsborg Teen Killed in Crash

A Lindsborg teen was killed in a two vehicle crash near Kanopolis Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Owen Odell was driving a pickup truck headed south on K141 Highway. He crossed the center lane and struck an oncoming pickup truck head on. That truck then caught fire.

Odell was killed in the crash. Three people in the truck he hit were hurt. Garrett, Kayla, and Maelah Scritchfield were all transported to the hospital in Salina.

The Scritchfields were buckled up. It’s unknown if Odell was.

The Smoky Valley USD 400 school district made the following announcement via social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Owen Odell, SVHS student, was killed in a two-car accident this afternoon near Kanopolis Lake. The district crisis plan is underway.

The crisis team met this evening. Students are able to gather tonight at Bethany Lutheran Church and will be able to meet in the SVHS Commons throughout the day on Monday.

Also involved in the accident was the Scritchfield family. Ava is fine. Garrett, Kayla, and Maleah are being treated for injuries at Salina Regional Hospital.

Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers.”