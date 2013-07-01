Lindsborg Man Jumped in Salina

A Lindsborg man is recovering after suffering an alleged attack by two men with metal pipes.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers met 39-year-old Paul Davenport, of Lindsborg, at Salina Regional Health Center early Thursday morning after the incident happened.

Davenport tells authorities that the incident happened at the Airliner Motel at 781 Broadway, between 12 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. on Thursday. Davenport says that he was walking from a friends house to the motel when he was attacked by two males on the north side of the motel, who proceeded to strike him multiple times with a metal pipe.

Davenport sustain multiple injuries including significant swelling to his left forearm, upper left arm and an approximate one-in-a-half inch gash on the top of his head.

Davenport did not offer up any details or descriptions of the alleged attackers.