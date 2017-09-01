Lindsborg Art Auction Attracts Nationwide Interest

This original oil on board piece by Lindsborg artist Birger Sandzen is on the auction. It is titled "Autumn Gold: Kansas."

An art auction in Lindsborg is generating nationwide interest. The Raymer Society is planing its sixth consignment art auction in Lindsborg.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct 7th, at 1:00 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 South Main. In the three years since the first auction was held, interest in this event has exploded nationwide among both sellers (consigners) and potential bidders, reflecting the fact that there is an interest in Lindsborg and regional art and it is found throughout the United States.

To accommodate this high demand, the society will, again, hold two auctions this year instead of one.

The October 7th auction will feature works by Lester Raymer in several mediums and Birger Sandzén, including an oil painting and lithographs. This auction also features many fantastic works by Lindsborg and regionally and nationally known artists.

You can view all of the consigned art by visiting: lesterraymer.org. In addition, all the pieces will be on exhibition at the Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 S. Main in Lindsborg through October 5th during regular museum hours and by appointment. To make an appointment, call the Red Barn Studio at (785) 227-2217.

You can preview the auction pieces on the day of the auction at the church from 11:00 until 1:00 when the live auction begins.

Finally, a silent auction of approximately 50 works of art will be held at the church during the same time as the live auction. For bidding options and other information visit www.redbarnstudio.org. You can also bid online by clicking on the liveauctioneers.com link on the Raymer Society website, lesterraymer.org.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support the mission of the Raymer Society: to preserve and promote the work and memory of Lester Raymer and to provide public opportunities for artistic and cultural enrichment.