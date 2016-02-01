Lightning Catches Oil Tank on Fire

photo from Cindy Turner / RFD 5

Storms rolling through the Salina area early Wednesday morning brought strong wind, heavy rain, and caused a fire.

A lightning strike hit an oil tank a little to the east and the north of the city of Salina, just off North Street. Firefighters from Rural Fire District 5 responded to the fire. Thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the area.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office told KSAL News at the scene that firefighters kept the fire from spreading as the oil was burning off. There were no injuries.

The storms dropped a little over a half inch of rain in Salina as they rolled through the area.