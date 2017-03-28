Liberty Head Coach Resigns

Eric Clayton, Head Coach of the Salina Liberty Indoor Football team, has resigned effective

immediately. The Liberty, in it’s second season of operation, are currently 0-4 on the season. “Eric Clayton is a stand-up guy, and has done more for our organization than meets the eye of fans” stated General Manager Francis Flax. “He was passionate about this team, the fans, and the organization”.

Additionally, Francis Flax said current offensive Coordinator Mike Bonner will be named interim Head Coach at this time, while a search will begin to hire the next head coach. John Ludes will take over the Defensive coordinator position.

The CIF (Champions Indoor Football) League is in its 3rd year and is the fastest growing indoor football league in the country. The CIF has 14 teams with a foot print from North Dakota to Texas. The Salina Liberty is celebrating its 2nd season and looking forward to providing fun family affordable entertainment to the Salina community once again. The Salina Liberty is owned and operated by 8 Salina business men and women who believe in investing in our community.

*Reserve your Tickets now through the Tonys Pizza Event Center Box Office open Monday through Friday 8 am till 5 pm or by calling 785-826-7200. Tickets Start at just $10. Get more info at www.SalinaLiberty.com