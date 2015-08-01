Lewd Behavior in Salina Store Leads to Arrest
KSAL Staff - May 22, 2017 11:30 am
Raymond Kaumans
Police were called to a Salina store to confront a man who was reportedly acting bizarre with a knife.
According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to Target, 2939 Market Place on Sunday afternoon around 12:30pm and allegedly found 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans in the shoe aisle exposing his penis.
A witness told officers he was flicking a knife blade at customers before police arrived.
Kaumans was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.