Lewd Behavior in Salina Store Leads to Arrest

KSAL Staff - May 22, 2017 11:30 am

Raymond Kaumans

Police were called to a Salina store to confront a man who was reportedly acting bizarre with a knife.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to Target, 2939 Market Place on Sunday afternoon around 12:30pm and allegedly found 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans in the shoe aisle exposing his penis.

A witness told officers he was flicking a knife blade at customers before police arrived.

Kaumans was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.

