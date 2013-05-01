Lewd Backyard Behavior

A Salina man was taken into custody Sunday for lewd and lascivious behavior in a woman’s backyard.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Baker Street on Sunday at 2:30pm after a 29-year-old woman noticed a man was exposing himself and masturbating in her backyard.

Police say she called a male neighbor for help, who then confronted 54-year-old Glen Gibson, telling him to leave.

Both told officers that during the past several days Gibson had been walking around the neighborhood causing issues.

Gibson lives nearby at 548 1/2 S. 11th Street and is now facing numerous charges for lewd behavior.

