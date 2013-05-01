ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 64 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 °F | Lo: 41 °F

Saturday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 27 °F

Sunday

Hi: 61 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Monday

Hi: 62 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 52 °F 

Lo: 26 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 51 °F 

Lo: 36 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
Santa Stash 2017

Leonid Meteor Shower Tonight

KSAL Staff - November 17, 2017 1:13 pm

Sky watchers across Kansas are hoping the weather cooperates for this weekend’s annual Leonid meteor shower.

The shower is expected to peak before sunrise tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service says it should be clear after midnight tonight, but clouds are expected to move in before sunrise.

Story from Metro Source

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017.  All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 