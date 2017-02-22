Legislature Fails to Override Veto

Kansas legislators are not sure what path they will take to balance the state budget after failing to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes.

Brownback vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.

The House voted to override his action on an 85-40 vote. But the vote in the Senate at 24-16 was three votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary.

Some supporters of the bill said it’s now up to Brownback and his allies to come up with a new plan.

But Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer of Wichita said he would like to keep passing bills similar to the one Brownback vetoed until lawmakers are willing to override the governor.