Learn About Trapping And Predator Calling At Tuttle Creek State Park

Tuttle Creek State Park staff, along with local experts, invite the public to attend a free afternoon workshop on the ins and outs of trapping and calling predators. The Nov. 4 workshop will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park office, 5800 A River Pond Rd, in Manhattan. Preregistration is not required to attend.

Thirteen furbearer species may be trapped or hunted in Kansas, including badger, bobcat, gray fox, weasel, mink, muskrat, opossum, raccoon, red fox, striped skunk, swift fox, beaver and otter. Although coyotes are not classified as furbearers, they may be hunted and trapped year-round.

This class will not qualify participants for a furharvester education certificate, but information provided will be beneficial for those interested in completing a furharvester education class. The Kansas Furharvester Education course can be completed online at ksoutdoors.com/Services/Education/Furharvester.

For more information on this class, contact park manager Todd Lovin at (785) 539-7941 between the weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

