League of Women Voters’ to Talk Universal Health Care in Salina

The League of Women Voters’ 2017 Fall Issues Forum brings one of Kansas’ foremost advocates for universal health care to Salina.

Sheldon Weisgrau, Director of the Health Reform Resource Project, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 , in the Prescott Room of Salina Public Library, 301 E. Elm St., Salina.

“Sheldon is passionate about access to health care,” said Salina league member Janet Hanson, who recently saw Weisgrau speak to Wichita Women For Kansas. “He is concerned that the ordinary health consumer needs to be at the table.”

Weisgrau is the Director of the Health Reform Resource Project, a foundation-funded initiative to provide education and technical assistance in the implementation of health reform and the Affordable Care Act in Kansas.

With the current debate around changes to or repeal of the ACA, Weisgrau brings important basic facts to the debate. These include benefits experienced by states who expanded Medicaid, and the importance of ACA’s guaranteed issue and community rating of insurance, undergirded by tax credits and subsidies to make it affordable.

Weisgrau has more than 30 years of experience in health policy. He has worked in public, private, and nonprofit sectors to ensure delivery of health care services to rural and underserved communities and to enhance the knowledge and engagement of health care consumers, providers, and policymakers.

He graduated from Cornell University, going on to earn a Master’s degree in health policy and management from Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.

This meeting, which marks the 98th anniversary of the League of Women Voters in the United States, is open to the public. The non-partisan organization will mark its 100th anniversary in 2020. Fresh-baked cookies and healthy fruits will be available.