Lawsuit: KU Professor Sexually Harassed Theater Student

A former University of Kansas theater student is suing the school, alleging it failed to investigate claims he was sexually harassed.

The lawsuit alleges a professor invited the then-student to his home for dinner in 2015, wrongly telling him other students would also be in attendance.

The man alleges the professor was intoxicated, forcefully kissed him and grabbed his genitals. The lawsuit says a university investigation of the incident was never completed, and that the professor was eventually fired.

The university says it can’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit accuses the school of creating an unsafe environment in violation of a federal law established to prohibit gender discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault.

