Lawrence Shooting Leaves Three Dead

A Sunday morning shooting in Lawrence has left three people dead, and two others injured.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, on Sunday morning at approximately 1:39 officers were near the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street when they heard multiple gunshots. At the scene, officers encounter a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

In total five victims have been identified from the shooting. Three of the victims have sustained fatal injuries. They are:

Leah Elizabeth Brown, a 22-year-old female Shawnee resident

Colwin Lynn Henderson, a 20-year-old male Topeka resident

Tremel Dupree Dean, a 24-year-old male Topeka resident

Two other victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved. The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information was being released by mid-day Sunday.

Officers are requesting anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Lawrence Police at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous

