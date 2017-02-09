Lawmakers Looking at Cell Phone Legislation

Two bills introduced in the Kansas Senate are aimed at reducing distracted driving caused by using cellphones while driving.

One bill would prohibit drivers from holding a phone or other wireless device up to their ear. The Kansas Department of Transportation supports the bill. The department says about 92 people died each year from distracted driving between 2009 and 2014.

A second bill would outlaw using a wireless device in a school zone or construction zone. It makes an exception for using hands-free devices.

Supporters say both bills would reduce distracted driving.

Kansas already prohibits texting or sending e-mails while driving.

—

Associated Press information from: The Wichita Eagle