Last defendant in Pittsburg students’ death sentenced

The last of five defendants in the death of a Pittsburg State University student has been sentenced.

Tyler Smith was sentenced Friday to two years and four months in prison for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery as his role in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Taylor Thomas. Smith also was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution with other defendants in the case.

The Pittsburg Morning-Sun reports Smith was accused of planning a robbery that led to Thomas’ death. Authorities say Smith did not participate in the actual robbery.

The other defendants broke into a home to steal money and drugs that belonged to Thomas’ roommate. The roommate escaped from the house but Thomas was shot and killed.

The other defendants have all pleaded guilty to various charges in the case.

