Large Increase of New Bethany Music Students

The Bethany College Music Department has seen a 31% increase in the number of new students in the music program from last year. Freshmen participating in ensembles last year was 13 students, and this fall the number has increased to 42 students.

“This large increase in musicians is the result of a team effort at the college,” says Dr. Mark Lucas, Co-Chair of Music and Director of Choral Activities. “The Good Life Scholarship certainly helped us, but the majority of these new students come from outside McPherson and Saline counties. Due to the Good Life Scholarship there is sure to be even more high quality musicians each year. As faculty members, it is easy to recruit young people to Bethany due to its long standing reputation as a leader in educating musicians.”

The mission of the Bethany College Department of Music is to nurture, challenge and guide developing musicians, to train the future educators for both classroom and studio areas, and to provide performance opportunities for students, faculty, and community members.

“I wasn’t ready to stop performing after high school,” says Allan Wampler, freshman and Social Science Teaching major from Lindsborg, KS. “Bethany’s music program made me excited to come out and perform at a higher level.

Bethany’s Music Department is the only college in McPherson or Saline counties, and one of only a handful in the State of Kansas, to be accredited nationally by the National Association of Schools of Music.

