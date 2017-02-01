UPDATE: Large Fire Near Wilson Lake

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

Multiple agencies, including firefighters from Saline County Rural Fire District #3, were battling a large out of control wildfire Monday evening. The fire started earlier in the afternoon near Lake Wilson.

Fueled by dry conditions and a strong wind the fire quickly spread. It headed south toward the city of Wilson. As a precaution the city was evacuated.

The fire started south of Minooka Park, then burned southeast to the Wilson State Park area.

It jumped Interstate 70 as it spread.

Saline County Rural Fire District #3 offered mutual aid to multiple fire departments from Russell, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Osborne Counties have responded, along with Russell County EMS, Russell County Sheriff’s Officers, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and law enforcement from the Wilson State Park Office.

Smoke was affecting visibility on I-70 in the area between Russell and Ellsworth, prompting the Interstate top be closed for several hours.

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Story from David Elliott /KRSL Radio