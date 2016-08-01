ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 72 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 °F | Lo: 50 °F

Monday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 64 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 78 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Thursday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 36 °F

Friday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
election 2017

KWU to Stage Musical “The Spitfire Grill”

KSAL Staff - October 22, 2017 11:05 am

Kansas Wesleyan University will present “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical about redemption set in the Midwest, for its fall production. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26–28 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

Based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlatoff, “The Spitfire Grill” tells the story of a young woman just released from prison who decides to start her life over in a rural Wisconsin town. There she starts working at a diner and builds relationships in the community, eventually helping to rejuvenate the town. The show’s music, with score by James Valcq and lyrics by Fred Alley, features a mixture of country, folk and Broadway-style ballads.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for youth. KWU Alumni Association members, students, faculty and staff are admitted for free with their I.D. For tickets, email the box office at erik.peterson@kwu.edu or call (785) 833-4386.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

 

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 