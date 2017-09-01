KWU to present “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Kansas Wesleyan University will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” an opera in one act by Gian Carlo Menotti. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 16–18 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitor” was the first opera commissioned especially for television. The opera tells the story of a crippled shepherd boy, Amahl, who offers his crutch as a present to the Christ child, is healed and joins the Three Kings on their way to Bethlehem. The opera will be directed by Rebecca Copley, KWU Director of Vocal Studies, with Ken Hakoda, KWU Director of Choirs, conducting.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for youth. KWU Alumni Association members, students, faculty and staff are admitted for free with their I.D. For tickets, email the box office at erik.peterson@kwu.edu or call (785) 833-4386

—

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.