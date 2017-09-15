KWU, Saint Francis Collaborate on New Degree

Kansas Wesleyan University President Dr. Matt Thompson and St. Francis Community Services Dean, President and CEO the Very Reverend Robert Nelson Smith sign the agreement Friday morning.

The kids of Saint Francis Community Services will be among those who benefit from a new degree program at Kansas Wesleyan University. The Salina college and the Salina organization that helps children signed a partnership Friday morning to work together and develop a new Bachelor of Science in Social Work program.

Saint Francis Community Services is a donor-supported, faith-based, child and family, community-based service provider that has been a voice of hope for children and families since 1945.

Kansas Wesleyan University President Dr. Matt Thompson told KSAL News that the social work field is something that matches with the mission of his school.

Thompson said the new degree program will be a benefit to both KWU, and to Saint Francis.

St. Francis Community Services Dean, President and CEO the Very Reverend Robert Nelson Smith told KSAL News that right now there is a need. While social work is a growing field, there are not enough social workers.

The collaboration will allow students in the new degree program to get field experience throughout the course of study.

St. Francis will underwrite the initial hiring of the Director of the Social Work Program and Director of Internships positions at KWU. The school will pursue accreditation for the program.

The first students could be accepted into the Kansas Wesleyan University Bachelor of Science in Social Work program as soon as fall 2018.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.