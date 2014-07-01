KWU Preparing Christmas by Candlelight Concerts, Dinner

Heralded as one of the longest running traditions at Kansas Wesleyan University, Christmas By Candlelight showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of KWU and local high school students in a magical and spiritual performance celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Join the Kansas Wesleyan and the Salina community to begin the Christmas season with a night of joyful song, magic and wonder in our presentation of “This Little Light of Mine.”

There will be two performances on Sunday, Dec. 10. During the concert at 3 p.m., the KWU Philharmonic Choir, the Wesleyan Chorale and the KWU String Orchestra will be joined by Salina South and Salina Central choirs. At 7:30 p.m., choirs from Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth High School will be featured with the KWU ensembles. Concert tickets are free, but reservations are strongly recommended.

The evening also will include a Christmas Dinner between performance in the Hauptli Student Center at 6 p.m. Dinner, highlighted by musical performances by KWU Music alumni, costs $20 and includes a reserved seat at the 7:30 p.m. performance.

To reserve seats for a concert or the dinner, visit www.kwu.edu/chirstmas 2017. Questions may be directed to Linda Baumberger at (785) 833-4341.

