Kansas Wesleyan University has been named as a NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in the Bronze category based on the scoring on the NAIA Champions of Character Scorecard.

Each year, NAIA schools use the Champions of Character scorecard to measure the pursuit of character-driven athletics. Schools scoring a minimum of 60 out of 100 points earn the Five-Star Institution Award. Based on points, there are three distinction levels including gold (90-100 points), silver (75-89 points), and bronze (60-74 points).

For 2016-17, 183 NAIA institutions earned the Five-Star Institution Award which included 66 gold level winners, 76 silver level winners, and 41 bronze level winners. NAIA Five-Star Conference Awards are also given in part based on the number of schools within the conference that earn the Five-Star Institution Award. This year, 18 conferences earned the Five-Star Conference Award.

A total of 14 schools earned top honors with 100 points including: Dakota Wesleyan University, Eastern Oregon University, Evangel University, Grand View University, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Lindsey Wilson College, Menlo College, Midway University, Milligan College, Ohio Christian University, Pacific Union College, Southwestern College, St. Ambrose University, and Thomas University.

New to the Scorecard this year was the opportunity use a teachable moment to offset an ejection for fighting, profanity, or dissent. More than 50 institutions took advantage of this opportunity.

