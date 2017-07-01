KWU Community Mourns Evelyn Bissell

Kansas Wesleyan University photo

Kansas Wesleyan University is saddened to learn of the passing of Evelyn Bissell, the wife of legendary Coach Gene Bissell.

Evelyn died on Sunday at age 93 in McPherson.

Gene and Evelyn were married on August 27, 1949 in Heidelberg, Ohio, and moved to Salina in 1950 when Gene joined the Kansas Wesleyan coaching staff. Evelyn worked as a nurse for over 40 years including teaching at the Asbury School of Nursing and serving as a school nurse in USD 305 for 21 years. She was also an active member of the University United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees.

She leaves behind her son Mark and wife Kristi of McPherson, her daughter Nancy and her husband Ted of Port Murray, N.J., seven grandchildren, Katie, Kristine, Laura, Emily, Evan, Ally, and Nick, and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Audrey, Lennon, and Nora.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a service at 10:00 at Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, Mo. A graveside service will be held at Hugo Cemetery in Hermann, Mo., followed by a luncheon; all are invited.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kindred Hospice of McPherson, Kansas Wesleyan University, or the University United Methodist Church in Salina.

